Lake Tahoe Drink of the Week: Cold Water Brewery’s Knock ‘Em Dead Red

The Lake Tahoe Drink of the Week is Cold Water's Knock 'Em Dead Red.

Rob Galloway / Lake Tahoe Action

One of the largest components of Tahoe’s nightlife is the mix of countless breweries, bars and restaurants that offer unique drinks difficult to find outside the basin.

In our Drink of the Week segment, we’ll showcase one type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try around the basin.

This week’s drink is an ideal a fit for this time of year. It’s like the fall season, in Tahoe, in a glass.

Cold Water’s Knock ‘Em Dead Red wraps you up in a warm flannel shirt, pats you on the back, and sends you out the door for your next adventure.

I’m a big fan of reds, so there may be a little bias going on, but it’s most likely this beer is just damn good.

Light red in color with a crisp malty smell, it almost makes you want to dive in for a swim.

If that were the case I would likely end up like Bob McKenzie in “Strange Brew.” If I lost you with that reference, you’ll have to watch for yourself.

The taste is crisp like an autumn morning and it finishes quite mild, but with dry hoppy notes.

It’s smooth, light and burly all at the same time – if that can actually happen. Well, it happened in my mouth, so there you go.

At 6% ABV, it doesn’t wallop you, which makes it a great fit after a day of snowshoeing or skiing.

Actually that might be too specific because if you picture yourself enjoying the Tahoe outdoors, this beer is like pocket aces – a perfect pair.

So I guess that makes this beer an après anything. Well, anything Tahoe that is.

Cold Water Brewery and Grill is located at 2544 U.S. Highway 50 in South Lake Tahoe. For more information, visit them online at tahoecoldwaterbrewery.com or give them a buzz at 530-544-4677.