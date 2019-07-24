Lake Tahoe Drink of the Week: Crystal Bay Casino’s Boulevardier

The classic Boulevardier consists of sweet vermouth, bourbon, Campari and a slightly torched orange peel. Or you can order the CBC spin on the Boulevardier and substitute Aperol for Campari.

Rob Galloway / Lake Tahoe Action

One of the largest components of Tahoe’s nightlife is the mix of countless breweries, bars and restaurants that offer unique drinks difficult to find outside the basin.

In our Drink of the Week segment, we’ll showcase one type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try around the basin.

This week’s cocktail is widely considered a cousin of the Negroni. Substitute the gin with some whiskey and you have yourself a drink with a name that is fun to have roll off your lips — and not bad when it hits your lips, either.

Sweet vermouth, bourbon and Campari are the traditional ingredients of this libation. Throw in a slightly torched orange peel for garnish and you have a classic Boulevardier. Or, you can throw your tray tables into their upright positions and put a Crystal Bay spin by substituting Aperol for Campari and you have yourself a whole new window to peek through. CBC gives you the option of either.

Both versions start out with all the ingredients holding hands and pulling a reverse James Bond (stirred, not shaken). This slow roll gives all of the flavors time to create enough chemistry that a second date would be the natural progression.

The Campari is definitely more that classic Humphrey Bogart feel, with the bourbon on the back end and a little dryer than its doppelganger. The Aperol comes off as a little sweeter and a touch less bitter, but both can definitely be picked out of a whiskey cocktail lineup.

Either way you have it, you’re going to get a cocktail that’s just what the doctor ordered.

Wouldn’t we all want a doctor that prescribes booze? Or maybe that’s just a by-product of writing a weekly column about booze. Either way, cheers!

Crystal Bay Casino is located at 14 State Highway 28 in Crystal Bay, Nevada. Learn more at http://www.crystalbaycasino.com or by calling 775-833-6333.