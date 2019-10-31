Lake Tahoe Drink of the Week: Echo’s Tahoe Beach

Echo's Tahoe Beach cocktail resembles an Indian Summer.

Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

One of the largest components of Tahoe’s nightlife is the mix of countless breweries, bars and restaurants that offer unique drinks difficult to find outside the basin.

In our Drink of the Week segment, we’ll showcase one type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try around the basin.

A beach drink when it’s almost winter? Eh, is there ever a day when a beach drink isn’t a welcomed sight? Let’s just say this cocktail is like Indian summer – a refreshing reminder of why we love summer in Tahoe.

At first whiff, this drink smells like an inebriated fruit tree — which, to be clear, is a good thing (I’d have a back yard full of them if they were actually a thing). That’s because of the ingredients: Tahoe Blue vodka, peach schnapps, coconut rum, and cranberry and orange juices.

And while it does give you an invitation to the fruit party, the coconut rum acts as an overbearing babysitter, not letting them get too out of hand.

Perhaps the best thing about this drink is that each sip is slightly different than the one before. It’s like all of the ingredients come pouring out of the clown car, each stumbling to be the first one in your mouth. And much like a clown, this drink is fun. Well, unless it’s Pennywise, then it’s creepy – good thing it’s not.

If it were still summer, I’d love to see what kind of slushie this would make. I’d bet it would instantly jump to the No. 1 slot at Seven Eleven. Regardless, this cocktail should make your to-drink list.

Echo restaurant is located inside the Lake Tahoe Resort Hotel and right off the street at 4130 Lake Tahoe Blvd. Visit them online at tahoeresorthotel.com/dining/echo or by calling them at 530-543-2140.