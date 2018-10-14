Lake Tahoe Drink of the Week: Hard Rock Alpine Union’s Boarder on Acid

One of the largest components of Tahoe's nightlife is the mix of countless breweries, bars and restaurants that offer unique drinks difficult to find outside the basin. In our Drink of the Week segment, we'll showcase one type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try around the basin.

This week's drink really isn't a drink at all. It's a shot. So rekindle those old frat party memories and get locked and loaded for the Alpine Union's Boarder on Acid.

There are two kinds of people in this world: Those who enjoy Jägermeister and those who had some magical out-of-body peyote experience (a.k.a. a good time) while drinking Jägermeister and vow to never touch it again. For this drink, I'm speaking to the former.

If you haven't guessed, this shot contains everybody's favorite après alcohol, Jägermeister. But this time, rather than getting juvenile and mixing with Red Bull for a Jägerbomb, it grows up, and gets quite distinguished with the addition of Malibu Rum and pineapple juice.

Those three ingredients come together as if summer, fall and winter all got together and jumped in the shaker at the same time.

While this definitely stimulates the seasonal senses, the spice aroma you get at first waft teleports you in flannel pajamas right in front of a roaring fire. But don't let that smell trick you into thinking this shot walks around in its big boy winter pants — it's surprisingly layered.

That sweet pineapple is first to hit the taste buds followed by a rather subdued Jägermeister. It then finishes with a sort of a macho coconut uppercut.

Typically, Malibu likes to hang out with the summer crowd but here it feels like it's been swinging an axe to get ready for winter, adding a nice nutty encore.

Whether you are into taking shots or not, in the end, this three ingredient libation should not disappoint — kind of like the "Three Amigos." Just don't get too carried away. You don't want to be calling the wrong person a "son of a motherless goat."

Alpine Union is located inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino at 50 U.S. 50 in Stateline, Nevada. They are open 7 a.m.-midnight Sunday through Thursday and from 7 a.m.-2 a.m. Friday and Saturday. For information hit up http://www.hardrockcasinolaketahoe.com.