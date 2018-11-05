Lake Tahoe drink of the week: Hard Rock Alpine Union’s Boozy Breakfast

One of the largest components of Tahoe's nightlife is the mix of countless breweries, bars and restaurants that offer unique drinks difficult to find outside the basin. In our Drink of the Week segment, we'll showcase one type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try around the basin.

Stop me if you've heard this one before: Cap'n Crunch, Tony the Tiger and Toucan Sam all walk into a bar … I'll stop you right there because I'm pretty sure this is one you have not heard.

This week's drink of the week is an original crafted by the Alpine Union in the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino — it's their boozy breakfast.

I know this concept may be harder to wrap your head around than a bowl full of Yummy Mummies, but for those of you who think daybreak debauchery is taboo, I have four words: hair of the dog.

If that doesn't give you the green light for a morning drinking session, then just pretend you're camping, where alcohol consumption is accepted at any time of the day.

Currently, the boozy breakfast comes in two flavors (listed below). As I dove into each one, I couldn't help but think this would be perfect as the anti-après ski — afore ski, anyone? One bowl of this before the slopes and you'll be dialed in for a perfect day of snow surfing.

Cuckoo Krispies: This one is sure to make Count Chocula jealous. A bowl of Cocoa Krispies is the landing spot for the mixture of Kahlua, vanilla vodka and half and half. Once the mixing party begins, it's game on starring Snap, Crackle and Pop.

The alcohol mixes seamlessly with the cereal. The first bite gives you a hint of the alcohol, but it quickly transforms into what you'd anticipate a normal bite of cereal to be.

The deeper into the bowl you get, the more time the chocolaty cereal has the opportunity to permeate the alcohol assault to where you can't even taste it anymore. Or, it could be my senses were dulled. Either way, it's a good place to be because once the cereal is gone you're left with the best taste of the bowl: the alcohol-kissed leftover chocolate milk shot. Savor this one.

Feelin' Lucky: The ingredient tango here mixes that childhood favorite, Lucky Charms, with Crème De Cacao, Baileys Irish Cream and half and half. This milky moonshine could be peddled on the street by the Honey Smack frog, it's that addicting. You could probably add Grape Nuts to this and it would taste good … well … maybe not.

There's really no alcohol taste in this bowl. None. The liquid here seeps into the cereal so well that you don't even need to sift through the other cereal bits to get to the marshmallows. The other pieces taste just as good. Dare I say, they're magically delicious?

Just remember, both of these bowls of benevolence are not for the Honeycomb kids — adults only. While they may make you feel like a kid, or even act like one, no subtle under the table offerings to little Johnny.

Pretty sure you won't want him running through the casino going cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs.

Alpine Union is located inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino at 50 U.S. 50 in Stateline, Nevada. They are open 7 a.m.-midnight Sunday through Thursday and 7 a.m.–2 a.m. Friday and Saturday. For information hit up http://www.hardrockcasinolaketahoe.com.