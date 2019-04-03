Lake Tahoe Drink of the Week: Jimmy’s at the Landing’s Lavender Bee’s Knees

One of the largest components of Tahoe's nightlife is the mix of countless breweries, bars and restaurants that offer unique drinks difficult to find outside the basin.

In our Drink of the Week segment, we'll showcase one type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try around the basin.

For you young'uns out there, back in the day calling something the "bee's knees" meant it was rather excellent. Not to be confused with the "cat's meow," although they mean the exact same thing, this week's drink definitely lives up to its groovy name.

More in line with its name, the bee's knees was actually a gin cocktail around the Prohibition era. Here, you have the traditional characters of gin (St. George Botanivore), honey and lemon from the classic drink, but instead of the customary lemon peel twist you get a hint of lavender bitters with a touch of lavender garnish.

I'm sure many of you will associate lavender with its more well-known accomplice — tea — but here it's the vessel that brings it all together.

The smell of lavender is said to have a calming effect, which could be why after the first smell I felt like Happy Gilmore returning from his happy place. Regardless, the lavender is not overpowering. It's definitely like a semi truck without a trailer (heavier on the front end), but by the end, it's mellowed out.

Like a bee returning that concentrated goodness back to the hive, the rest of the tasty two-step goes: honey, lavender, citrus, lavender. Overall, the cocktail is like a smooth ride in a mean machine.

When it comes to cocktails, those folks in the Prohibition era really knew how to dress up the hooch. Nowadays, we're lucky to have better hooch and fancier dresses for our cocktails. This cocktail is a great example.

Put simply: the Bee's Knees is the bee's knees.

Jimmy's Restaurant is located inside the Landing Resort & Spa at 4104 Lakeshore Blvd., in South Lake Tahoe. For information go to http://www.thelandingtahoe.com.