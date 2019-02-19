Lake Tahoe Drink of the Week: Jimmy’s at the Landing’s The Last Word

One of the largest components of Tahoe's nightlife is the mix of countless breweries, bars and restaurants that offer unique drinks difficult to find outside the basin. In our Drink of the Week segment, we'll showcase one type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try around the basin.

According to the menu at Jimmy's Restaurant located inside the Landing, this week's drink is for serious drinkers only.

While I like to not take myself super serious, I do believe that I can handle the drinking part. Their cocktail (The Last Word) definitely fits that description.

By no means does that statement mean this cocktail is loaded with alcohol. What I think they're going for is that if you fancy a libation on a semi-frequent basis, and like to explore flavor profiles, then this one is for you — it's like nothing I've ever tasted.

Imagine yourself an apothecary riding around the old west, bringing a unique elixir to those in need of healing — by healing I mean feeling good. Why that's what comes to mind … I don't know.

It could have something to do with one of the ingredients, chartreuse, which is an old world liqueur originally made from 130 herbs. How someone was sitting there with 50 herbs, and then saying, "I think it could use about 80 more," boggles the mind.

Anyway, that concoction is combined with Hendricks gin and a hint of luxardo cherry and lime.

What transpires is more herb-y than sweet and very refreshing. It's clean like a surgical tool up front and after you get hit with the dizzying array of flavors to follow, it bounces away like a child's lost ball down a street drain. It's somewhat magical how fast it leaves, actually.

This older cocktail bounced around the Prohibition era, which brings to mind some old gangsters asking if their stoolie has any last words? Yeah, pour me another.

Jimmy's Restaurant is located inside the Landing Resort & Spa at 4104 Lakeshore Blvd. in South Lake Tahoe. For information go to http://www.thelandingtahoe.com.