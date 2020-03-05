Lake Tahoe Drink of the Week: Kalani’s Coconut Martini

This week's Drink of the Week is Brewforia's Barcelonan.

Rob Galloway / Lake Tahoe Action

One of the largest components of Tahoe’s nightlife is the mix of countless breweries, bars and restaurants that offer unique drinks difficult to find outside the basin.

In our Drink of the Week segment, we’ll showcase one type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try around the basin.

The best place to start this week’s cocktail is with its ingredients: Empress 1908 gin, Fever Tree tonic, cucumber, mint and orange peel.

If you’re looking at the photo then you know this drink looks like a bouquet of freshness. What you won’t know just by looking at it is that it also drinks about as fresh as a whiff from a flower-soaked field on a breezy summer afternoon.

The amethyst-hue that shines in this drink comes from the Empress 1908 gin. It’s floated on the other ingredients so it’s the first thing that bursts into your flavor receptors. With its eight botanicals pouring through the flavor profile, it’s definitely the secret to this garden gulper.

The cool-as-a-cucumber attitude catches on at first sip but that’s when the gin starts its magic spell. Things like juniper, grapefruit, rose petal and pea blossom all start to mingle with the fresh mint and orange to create a dance move that would impress both Shakira and J-Lo.

The finish is ultra clean and airy like a pate a choux made with clouds and dreams. Ok, that might be a little over the top, but you get the idea, right?

This drink is all about letting its ingredients wave their flavor flags high. Whether those flavors are earthy, citrus, herbal, or just outright boozy sophistication, they all have a seat at the table. And if it were my table, I’d invite them over as frequently as possible – just so long as they provide enough to go around.

Brewforia Craft Beer Kitchen is located at 800 Tahoe Blvd. Ste. No. 2 in Incline Village. For more information visit them online at brewforia.com or by phone at 775-298-7660.