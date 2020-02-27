Lake Tahoe Drink of the Week: Kalani’s Coconut Martini

This week's Drink of the Week is Kalani's Coconut Martini.

Rob Galloway / Lake Tahoe Action

One of the largest components of Tahoe’s nightlife is the mix of countless breweries, bars and restaurants that offer unique drinks difficult to find outside the basin.

In our Drink of the Week segment, we’ll showcase one type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try around the basin.

With Mother Nature dangling the feeling of summer at us these past few weeks, why not oblige her with a cocktail that’s just as bikini ready.

The Coconut Martini from Kalani’s just might be what ol’ momma has in her hand when the summer solstice hits the calendar this year.

If you think about the crème de la crème when it comes to dessert cocktails, this one has to be right up there. Ciroc coconut vodka, white chocolate liqueur, and butterscotch schnapps are all it takes. Throw a little toasted coconut on top for garnish and this drink is a boozy coconut cream pie in a glass.

It drinks ultra creamy to the point where it’s about as fluffy as a room full of chow chow puppies. If you don’t know what a chow chow is, Google it so you don’t feel left out.

The booziness of the vodka more or less hangs out with the other ingredients. You never get hit with an overwhelming taste of alcohol – which can be dangerous if you have a sweet tooth. Actually, consider this a public service announcement for that very thing.

The white chocolate, butterscotch and coconut are the star flavors. Like liquid Jet Puff, they flow super easy like the Truckee river (after a good winter, of course) right down the jugular region.

Substituting this cocktail for your dessert should be on the table. I mean, don’t you want to prevent yourself from saying, “I shouldn’t have eaten that dessert – I’m stuffed.”

Drink this instead and it’ll be more like, “I’m so glad I didn’t order that dessert – I feel a little tipsy, though.”

Kalani’s is located at 1001 Heavenly Village Way (suite 26) in South Lake Tahoe with happy hour running seven days a week from 4 to 6 p.m. For more information visit http://www.kalanis.com or call 530-544-6100.