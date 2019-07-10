Lake Tahoe Drink of the Week: Lake Tahoe AleWorX’s (Stateline) Liquid Marijuana

Lake Tahoe AleWorX’s Liquid Marijuana, available at the Stateline location, is a true work of art — both in appearance and taste.

Rob Galloway / Lake Tahoe Action

One of the largest components of Tahoe’s nightlife is the mix of countless breweries, bars and restaurants that offer unique drinks difficult to find outside the basin.

In our Drink of the Week segment, we’ll showcase one type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try around the basin.

Just so we’re clear, this week’s drink isn’t actually liquid marijuana. This cocktail gets its clever name from looking like a bowl of chronic being passed around Snoop Dogg’s (or is he still Snoop Lion?) house.

To get this effect it all starts with a foundation of dry ice. After that, a grocery list of ingredients follow: Tahoe Blue vodka, melon liqueur, Captain Morgan spiced rum, Malibu rum, Blue Curacao liqueur, sweet and sour, pineapple juice, and garnishes of orange slices and candy.

With a list of ingredients like this, you can imagine you’re in for a fun time. They all marry up nicely to form a fruity and tropical well of wonder that would be perfectly paired with a blow-up swan floatie in the Caribbean.

What’s really cool are the drink effects. Not the after effects, but the actual look. The drink sits like a continual bubbling cauldron reminiscent of a witches’ brew — sans the eye of newt, of course — in a glass the size of a bowling ball.

Really? A bowling ball? Yeah, you heard me right.

This drink is made for two, so don’t feel like you have to go all Han Solo on this thing. A friend is the way to go here. Or, as you might be thinking, this drink is what bachelorette parties dream of. In that case, bring a whole lot of friends (or dudes — we won’t judge).

Lake Tahoe AleWorX’s Stateline restaurant and bar is located at 31 U.S. 50, Suite 105, and is open 11 a.m.-2 a.m. daily. Learn more at http://www.laketahoealeworx.com or on Facebook (@laketahoealeworx).