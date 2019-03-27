Lake Tahoe Drink of the Week: Lake Tahoe AleWorXâ€™s (Stateline) Mai Tai

One of the largest components of Tahoe's nightlife is the mix of countless breweries, bars and restaurants that offer unique drinks difficult to find outside the basin.

In our Drink of the Week segment, we'll showcase one type of beer, wine, cocktail â€” you name it â€” to try around the basin.

I have to believe when I say the words "Mai Tai," most people envision themselves soaking up some sun on a beach with one (or two) of these glued to their palms and perhaps a long straw that will allow drinking while lying on their back … or maybe that's just me.

Either way, damn you Mai Tai for giving me these thoughts while old man winter still sits atop his perch.

Upon first viewing, it looks sophisticated with its light layers resembling a perfect piece of birthday cake, but don't let that give you cause for concern. A few swirls of the straw and this drink looks like an old friend waiting to be chatted up at a high school reunion.

But I wouldn't call it too old â€” the drink definitely puts its Tahoe stamp on this classic cocktail.

Recommended Stories For You

For starters, there are Three (yes three) Musketeers of rum in this drink: Bacardi superior rum, Myers's white rum, and Myers's original dark rum. I'll let you decide which is Athos, Porthos and Aramis.

If that's not enough to salivate a swashbuckler, its recipe also includes Curacao, lime juice and almond simple syrup. Then it's topped with a mint garnish.

The key here is the almond simple syrup. That magic elixir washes away all the rum sorrows and brings everything together for a straw party where you are the DJ.

Expect only a hint of the lime juice up top, the rest is pure party â€” just the way D(j)'Artagnan would have wanted it.

Lake Tahoe AleWorX's Stateline restaurant and bar is located at 31 U.S. 50, Suite 105, and is open from 11 â€“ 2 a.m. daily. Learn more at http://www.laketahoealeworx.com or on Facebook (@laketahoealeworx).