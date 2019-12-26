Lake Tahoe Drink of the Week: Lake Tahoe AleWorX’s (Stateline) Mimosa Tower

This week's Drink of the Week is AleWorX's (Stateline) Mimosa Tower.

It’s that week of zombie walking between Christmas and New Years, so let’s not overcomplicate things. This week’s drink is about as straightforward and classic as it gets. Yes, the Mimosa Tower by AleWorX in Stateline doesn’t give you loads of ingredients; they just deliver it to you in a fashion that has to have an explanation.

If you’ve been living under a rock since birth, I’ll indulge you that the mimosa is simply orange juice and champagne. That’s it. And it’s delicious.

If you can’t tell by the photo, the thing that sets this apart is the table centerpiece in which this drink is served. At first glance, it looks like something Tommy Chong would keep on his nightstand, but upon further inspection, this contraption allows you to reload at your own pace.

Much like a video game, you can level up based on how much mimosa you want to tackle. The boss level here pits you up against 88 ounces of delectable game play. While that’s probably too much for a single player, the beauty is that you can invite your own cast of characters to help you defeat it.

For those of you astute enough to ask the question about just how lukewarm that last bit of drink will be after sitting at the table for an hour, I have your answer. An ice stick is inserted in the top of the cylinder, so this puppy stays cold for the duration of drinking.

As part of their “boozy brunch,” this drink is usually limited to weekends, but beginning Dec. 26, it will be available for seven days straight. That means that if time with the family over Christmas has given you reason to need to get out of the house and go “run errands,” this is definitely a safe haven option.

Lake Tahoe AleWorX’s Stateline restaurant and bar is located at 31 U.S. 50, Suite 105. Their standard boozy brunch runs Sat – Sun from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and sports a daytime DJ. Learn more at laketahoealeworx.com or by calling them at 775-580-6163.