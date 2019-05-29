Lake Tahoe Drink of the Week: Lake Tahoe AleWorX’s (Stateline) Salty Raccoon

The Salty Raccoon consists of reposado tequila, rosemary oleo and a little bit of lemon juice with a salt rim and torched sprig of rosemary over the top.

One of the largest components of Tahoe’s nightlife is the mix of countless breweries, bars and restaurants that offer unique drinks difficult to find outside the basin.

In our Drink of the Week segment, we’ll showcase one type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try around the basin.

Let’s just point out the obvious: this week’s drink sounds like a great nickname for Rocket from “Guardians of the Galaxy.” There, now we can move on.

Reposado tequila is jostled around with rosemary oleo (their house made infused simple syrup) and a little bit of lemon juice to create this simple, yet elegant, cocktail. Throw down a salt rim and a torched sprig of rosemary over the top and you get a smoking glass of deliciousness that is the Salty Raccoon.

Let’s start with that rosemary. With its strong pine characteristics wafting into your nose you get the feeling of sitting around a Tahoe fire pit, which essentially puts you right at home.

Once you dive into the drink, you get the sense of being at the dinner table with the margarita family, but it’s a lighter version with a little hint of fruit. You get the tequila all the way, but it never plays like “Mean Girls.” It stays smooth and never gets harsh.

The simple syrup does a nice job mellowing out the lemon so it never gets too sweet. Like Vanellope Von Schweetz from “Wreck it Ralph,” it’s just enough sweet.

I realize raccoons here in Tahoe may better evoke that other nickname they are known by (trash panda), but after a couple go-rounds of this drink, you may just come around and think of those ring-tailed bandits in a different light — at least until they infiltrate your trash bin.

Lake Tahoe AleWorX’s Stateline restaurant and bar is located at 31 U.S. 50, Suite 105, and is open from 11 a.m. – 2 a.m. daily. Learn more at http://www.laketahoealeworx.com or on Facebook (@laketahoealeworx1).