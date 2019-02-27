Lake Tahoe Drink of the Week: Lake Tahoe AleWorX’s (Stateline) Spiced Latte

One of the largest components of Tahoe's nightlife is the mix of countless breweries, bars and restaurants that offer unique drinks difficult to find outside the basin. In our Drink of the Week segment, we'll showcase one type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try around the basin.

For those of you who spent the past week digging out of the snow, come in from the cold because this week's drink is sure to warm you up — and send you back out to do it all over again with a little extra umph.

Lake Tahoe AleWorX's Spiced Latte may sound like something you might get at a coffee house over the holidays, but this latte is all grown up and of drinking age — so naturally all other lattes should look up to it.

Typically, lattes are a mixture of espresso and steamed milk. Here, the espresso is replaced by (locally-based) Alpen Sierra coffee and Buffalo Trace bourbon cream substitutes for the steamed milk.

If that little switcheroo doesn't get you excited, consider the other ingredients: Tahoe Blue vodka, Grand Marnier, seasonal spices, and topped with whipped cream and a dusting of cinnamon.

With all those mingling together, this drink smells like a teddy bear. Not like that creepy Teddy Ruxpin doll of the '80s, but the kind of teddy bear that sits in your closet with one eye and is worn under the armpits because of too many hugs — needless to say, the one that gives you comfort.

Diving in, it's reminiscent of a coffee drink up front and then — BAM! — a spiced switcheroo with the Gran Marnier and bourbon cream riding shotgun. It never overpowers you with alcohol, even with the vodka addition in there.

Normally, a cocktail like this would be ideal to curl up next to the fire and watch the snow pile up over your windows, but dammit, this is Tahoe. That snow isn't gonna shovel itself. That's where the coffee kicks in. Buzzed shoveling is still shoveling — only more fun … maybe.

Lake Tahoe AleWorX's Stateline restaurant and bar is located at 31 U.S. 50, Suite 105, and is open from 11 a.m. — 2 a.m. daily.

Learn more at http://www.laketahoealeworx.com or on Facebook (@laketahoealeworx).