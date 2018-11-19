Lake Tahoe Drink of the Week: Lakeside Inn The Timbers’ Lakeside Lightning

One of the largest components of Tahoe's nightlife is the mix of countless breweries, bars and restaurants that offer unique drinks difficult to find outside the basin. In our Drink of the Week segment, we'll showcase one type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try around the Basin.

Just in time for winter, we give you something to remember those warm summer nights sitting by the beach, back when it was still light out at 8 p.m. This week's drink is the Timbers' Lakeside Lightning.

Why does this cocktail remind me of summer?

A first glimpse of the ingredients and you will know why: Cruzan coconut rum, Southern Comfort whiskey, Disaronno amaretto, blue curacao, and pineapple juice.

I imagine this drink is something Aquaman would buy for a mermaid sitting at the end of the bar. And no, not that mermaid — she's not even old enough to drink.

As you would expect by the look of the drink, pineapple is the first thing to wet your whistle. Then comes the coconut rum, but after that, it's sort of like a box of chocolates (I'll save you from the rest of the reference).

With the first few sips, the Southern Comfort comes though, but it's more like a delivery driver who comes in, drops off, and then bails.

As the drink begins to mix with every plunge of the palette, it acts like an onion, peeling back different flavor after different flavor. As the drink maneuvers its way around the glass, the amaretto becomes a little more known. The blue curacao is the least tasted, but offers up the best color schemes — I'll take the Crayola sea breeze edition, bartender.

The Timbers does suggest food pairings with their cocktails, and with this cocktail they recommended the blackened prawn appetizer with banana-run compote and a pina colada buerre blanc.

That pairing will transport you right in the middle of Poseidon's Atlantis After Dark, where all the drinks are Lightning and all the guests are wet … because it's underwater, people — get your minds out of the gutter.

The Timbers restaurant is open seven days a week starting at 4 p.m. inside the Lakeside Inn and Casino at 168 U.S. 50 in Stateline, Nevada. For more information, go to http://www.lakesideinn.com.