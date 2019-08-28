Lake Tahoe Drink of the Week: Lewmarnel’s Park Ave

Lewmarnel’s Park Ave consits of mescal, green chartreuse, lime, falernum and pineapple juice, finished off with some slapped mint and grated nutmeg.

Rob Galloway / Lake Tahoe Action

One of the largest components of Tahoe’s nightlife is the mix of countless breweries, bars and restaurants that offer unique drinks difficult to find outside the basin.

In our Drink of the Week segment, we’ll showcase one type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try around the basin.

With a name like Park Ave, you may be thinking this drink is on the upscale and stuffy side, reminiscent of the New York City street of the same name. However, to quote a family member from a TV show of the ’80s who lived on Park Ave, “Whatchu talkin’ ‘bout, Willis?”

This is definitely not that drink.

That show, of course, was “Diff’rent Strokes.” And that’s exactly what this week’s cocktail is — a different stroke. Inspired from another drink named the Chartreuse Swizzle, a spin is put on this club-worthy offering for a fun and tasty alternative.

Much like the waters of Lake Tahoe, this drink is refreshing. And we’re not talking about splashing a little water on the face in the morning refreshing. We’re talking full-blown, 100-degree heat, big swig of lemonade then cannonball into the deep end of the pool refreshing.

The energizing ingredients to this mix are mescal, green chartreuse, lime, falernum and pineapple juice, finished off with some slapped mint and grated nutmeg.

If you’re in the dark on an ingredient or two, you’re not alone. I had to ask what falernum was. Turns out it’s a tropical syrup/liqueur with a few hints of spice. That little gem adds a twist even M. Night Shyamalan wouldn’t see coming, but it really plays well with the rest of the team.

The mint adds to a great frothy smell and the mezcal, combined with the grated nutmeg, gives it a nutty and smoky finish for a drinking experience that is uniquely delicious.

As we slowly wind down the summer here in Tahoe and start thinking about the fall colors to come, it’s drinks like this that Michael Corleone was talking about in Godfather III: “Just when I thought I was out, they pull me back in.”

Summer’s not quite ready to sleep with the fishes just yet.

Lewmarnel’s is located at 901 Park Ave., in South Lake Tahoe adjacent to the Station House Inn. They serve breakfast, lunch and dinner with a daily happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m. For information call 530-542-1072 or go to http://www.lewmarnels.com.