Lake Tahoe Drink of the Week: Lewmarnel’s Pisco Sour

One of the largest components of Tahoe’s nightlife is the mix of countless breweries, bars and restaurants that offer unique drinks difficult to find outside the Basin.

In our Drink of the Week segment, we’ll showcase one type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try around the Basin.

This week’s drink not only comes with a refreshing kick, but it also comes with a kick of culture. Both Peru and Chile claim the pisco sour as their national drink. So if a Peruvian and a Chilean walk into a bar, my suggestion is to walk away. Finish your drink first, but simply walk away.

That said, much like its boozy buddy the whiskey sour, this cocktail adds the element of egg whites for a frothy frolic in the ol’ taste bud meadows. That first sip is airy like a latte, but that’s the only thing this cocktail has in common with the popular coffee drink.

The main alcohol ingredient is pisco quebranta, which is not your everyday run-of-the-mill ingredient. Made from distilling fermented grape juice, this alcohol is more like a brandy that likes to take sips with its pinky out. This, combined with the egg whites, lemon and lime gives you a velvety texture in a drink that’s almost earthy, sweet and sour all at the same time.

Garnished on top are Ferris wheel drops of angostura bitters, which not only enhances the rest of the flavors, but it gives this drink a pleasant scent each time you take a sip.

While this is very much a sophisticated celebration of a cocktail, it’s not stuffy to the point of a crowded elevator — quite the opposite, actually. More like kicking your shoes off and celebrating fancy-free. Just make sure you do it once the Peruvian and the Chilean have left the bar.

Lewmarnel’s is located at 901 Park Ave., in South Lake Tahoe adjacent to the Station House Inn. They serve breakfast, lunch and dinner with a daily happy hour from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. For information call (530) 542-1072 or go to http://www.lewmarnels.com.