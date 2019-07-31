Lake Tahoe Drink of the Week: Lewmarnel’s Pool Side Punch

Lewmarnel’s Pool Side Punch consists of vodka, lime, hibiscus agave, and St. Germain elderflower liqueur.

Rob Galloway / Lake Tahoe Action

One of the largest components of Tahoe’s nightlife is the mix of countless breweries, bars and restaurants that offer unique drinks difficult to find outside the basin.

In our Drink of the Week segment, we’ll showcase one type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try around the basin.

Spoiler alert: Lewmarnel’s Pool Side Punch is perfect for pool side drinking. That’s not much of a spoiler, but for some people Captain Obvious is hidden in a dark place in the hull of their ship. Ergo, sharing is caring.

What makes this perfect for the pool? Well, the cast of characters include vodka, lime, hibiscus agave, and St. Germain elderflower liqueur.

The booze here is light and refreshing so you’re not going to have any regrets if you accompany a lobster-skinned burn day by the water with a few of these. You may hurt from the sun, but not from the drinking. Well, I guess if you guzzled down one for every toe on your feet then you might, so probably don’t do that.

Garnished with a flower, and combined with the hibiscus and elderflower liqueur, you can probably guess there’s a slight floral smell to this drink. If you’ve ever hopped off a plane in Hawaii and had a lei thrown around your neck, that feeling of fun and flowers pretty much describes this cocktail.

If you do take to the pool with one of these in tow, probably best not to leave it out for little Johnny to possibly confuse with his juice drink.

He may end up starting a habit of ordering a double of Hawaiian Punch on the rocks, which is probably not the parenting road you want to go down.

Lewmarnel’s is located at 901 Park Ave., in South Lake Tahoe adjacent to the Station House Inn. They serve breakfast, lunch and dinner with a daily happy hour from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. For information call 530-542-1072 or go to http://www.lewmarnels.com.