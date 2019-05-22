Lake Tahoe Drink of the Week: Lone Eagle Grille’s Golden Eagle

Lone Eagle Grille’s Golden Eagle might just be the perfect drink to kick off summer.

One of the largest components of Tahoe’s nightlife is the mix of countless breweries, bars and restaurants that offer unique drinks difficult to find outside the basin.

In our Drink of the Week segment, we’ll showcase one type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try around the basin.

By name alone, this week’s drink may sound more like a “Game of Thrones” prop than a cocktail.

Or better yet, this could be the vacation drink of choice of the Night King once he was able to shed that icy northern gear and trade it in for some shorts, flip flops and sunshine on the beaches of Westeros. Let me explain.

I talk a lot about the seasonality of drinks in this column, but this cocktail is truly a reminder of summer — I mean, it’s served frozen for Pete’s sake. Perfect for when the temperature gauge is riding high from the Sierra Nevada sunshine and you’re about two degrees from turning into a cabana corpse.

At first glance, this drink may appear to look like an ever-inviting orange creamcicle pop, but don’t let its playful exterior fool you. It definitely packs some pop. Gold tequila, orange liqueur, margarita mix, and orange juice are put to rest with a float of Grand Marnier and a fresh lime garnish.

The first smells are almost of earthy stone fruit, and once you dive in, you pick up what your nose was putting down. Very playful and somewhat mellow, although not sacrificing flavor, all of the ingredients work as nicely together as a pair of new socks.

If you are a big tequila fan, you’re in luck. Just ask the bartender to add more to the floater and they’ll grant you that wish. Just don’t go too overboard.

Summer is coming. This just may be the drink to kick it off — for the day is light and full of cheers.

Lone Eagle Grille is located at 111 Country Club Drive in Incline Village, Nevada and open for lunch and dinner, Sunday through Saturday. For information visit them online at http://www.loneeaglegrille.com or by calling 775-886-6899.