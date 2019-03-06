Lake Tahoe Drink of the Week: Lone Eagle Grille’s Pumpkin Sour

One of the largest components of Tahoe's nightlife is the mix of countless breweries, bars and restaurants that offer unique drinks difficult to find outside the basin.

In our Drink of the Week segment, we'll showcase one type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try around the basin.

As long as the snow continues to pummel Tahoe, rather than wish for sunny days and warmer tundra, let's embrace the snow and conjure up thoughts of what is was like in the fall when we were dreaming of snow. Lone Eagle Grille's Pumpkin Sour does exactly that.

As the name might suggest, this cocktail is a little reminiscent of Halloween. Actually, it just may be the perfect pre-game cocktail to lift parents' spirits before the dreaded door-to-door candy marathon for kids: a.k.a. trick-or-treating.

Like the Osmonds, it's a little bit country and a little bit rock 'n' roll. Maker's Mark bourbon, Antica sweet vermouth, cinnamon syrup, bitters, and lemon juice are the party guests here and they don't come empty handed.

The frothy first sip is where the pumpkin spice garnish pairs with the other spices to offer up a very welcomed embrace. Not like an awkward embrace with that weird family member you used see every other year when you were a kid, but an embrace like the end of a grade school dance with that special someone you were crushing on.

I wouldn't consider this a bourbon drink. It's stripped back to give you just enough of the flavor to meet the vermouth in the middle with a high five.

The sour part of this cocktail hides a bit. It doesn't make its way to the taste buds until the end, where it puts the stamp of approval making this a true "sour" drink.

If that scares you a little bit, don't let it. It's like those people who don't like to watch scary movies, but then they do and at the end they realize it wasn't that scary and they kind of enjoyed it — yeah, this is that drink.

Lone Eagle Grille is located at 111 Country Club Drive in Incline Village, Nevada, and open for lunch and dinner, Sunday through Saturday. For information visit them online at http://www.loneeaglegrille.com or by calling 775-886-6899.