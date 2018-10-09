Lake Tahoe Drink of the Week: MontBleu Ciera Steak + Chophouse’s Pomegranate Martini

One of the largest components of Tahoe's nightlife is the mix of countless breweries, bars and restaurants that offer unique drinks difficult to find outside the basin. In our Drink of the Week segment, we'll showcase one type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try around the basin.

This week's drink is as classic as a Lays potato chip and as cool as James Bond himself — the martini. But this isn't any martini. It's the pomegranate martini from Ciera Steak + Chophouse inside MontBleu Casino Resort.

Generally you don't need Scooby Doo to figure out the recipe of the martini — it's pretty simple. Here, it's the slight twist on the ingredients that make it so fun. Citrus vodka steps in for the more traditional gin and is joined by Cointreau, pomegranate juice and a little squeeze of lime.

Sure, martini traditionalists scoff at anything outside of gin and vermouth, but for some folks, gin tastes like you're brushing your teeth with a drunken pine tree so this is a nice alternative.

As always, Ciera doesn't skimp on pour — you get your money's worth. But even with that heavy hand, the vodka doesn't jump out like a jack-in-the-box. It chills in the background like a wallflower at a party.

With that initial taste, the pomegranate is the first to tip the tongue. It's more tart than sweet: think leather-pants-wearing Sandy from "Grease" over her alter summer lovin' ego. That tartness is quickly mellowed out by the vodka, which results in finish as smooth as non-chunky peanut butter.

If you are someone who has always wanted to try a martini, but are scared of its too-cool-for-school attitude, this might be the one to try.

I mean, what other drink can lay claim to having its own glass named after it? Take the plunge and live on the edge for the evening.

Ciera Steak + Chophouse is located inside the MontBleu Resort Casino at 55 U.S. 50 in Stateline, Nevada. Tapas happy hour at Ciera Bar runs from 4:30-5:30 p.m., Sunday through Friday, and the restaurant opens at 5:30 p.m. nightly. Check out montbleuresort.com/dining/ciera/ for information.