Lake Tahoe Drink of the Week: Sidellis Lake Tahoe’s Kilmany Raspberry Farmhouse Ale

Although not a sour, Sidellis Lake Tahoe’s Kilmany Raspberry Farmhouse Ale could be the gateway drug to get you on the sour train.

Full disclosure: I am not on the sour beer train — just not my cup of tea. However, for you out there like me, this week’s drink may just be the gateway drug to get you there.

While this beer is not a sour, it is aged in cabernet barrels with 30 pounds of raspberries so you can expect some of that fruity punch to hit you in the lips. However, it’s more like a love tap, never exceeding into full-blown warhead tartness.

The beer is more reminiscent of a French saisan and you get that extra Frenchiness as it barrels its way down the gullet, packing about as much flavor as the most famous French person ever, Andre the Giant. Well, he may not be the most famous, but he could have beaten up the most famous person.

This beer is as light on its feet as a ballerina with wings, which makes it perfect for summertime sipping. The aftertaste just dissolves, so there’s really no “after.” That’s what could very well get you into trouble (wink, wink).

At 6.5% ABV, you’ll start to feel it after a few — and boy do I mean it. Anybody want a peanut? Only true “Princess Bride” fans will get that joke. Pour one out for our friend Fezzik.

Sidellis Lake Tahoe is open 11:30 a.m. to close (10 p.m. or earlier) seven days a week. The family-friendly establishment is located at 3350 Sandy Way in South Lake Tahoe.