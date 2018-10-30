Lake Tahoe drink of the week: Sidellis Lake Tahoe’s Ripper’s Irish Red

One of the largest components of Tahoe's nightlife is the mix of countless breweries, bars and restaurants that offer unique drinks difficult to find outside the basin. In our Drink of the Week segment, we'll showcase one type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try around the basin.

This week's drink is hot off the tap. Sidellis' Ripper's Irish Red is a seasonal beer that's sure to hang around about as long as a virgin at a vampire party.

This 6.7 percent ABV glass of joy comes just in time as the leaves change color and the palette craves a little something with some meat on its bones.

By looks alone, the deep reddish-brown brick color could have been pulled from U2's "Under A Blood Red Sky." The slight hint of roasted barley running through the nostrils before you take that first sip and you know you're in for a tsunami of sustenance.

At first drink, this beer might as well be the Simpson's character Groundskeeper Willie with its red locks flowing and ripping open its shirt to show you just how burly this ale really is.

Flavor runs deep in this malty man of a beer. While it's sure to satisfy the manliest of men, don't be shy, ladies. It doesn't play heavy like an old school Tonka truck, as the color might lead you to believe. It's surprisingly crisp with a finish that's as smooth as a velvet violin.

After the flavor serenade, and before I knew it, my glass was empty and I was ready for another. You may want to put a driver buddy on call before you go — much like a Lays potato chip, I betcha can't have just one.

Sidellis Lake Tahoe is open 11:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 11:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays. The family-friendly establishment is located at 3350 Sandy Way in South Lake Tahoe.