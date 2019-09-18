Lake Tahoe Drink of the Week: Sonney’s BBQ Shack’s Purple Pig-a-rita

Sonney's BBQ Shack's Purple Pig-a-rita is more southern rock than island chill.

Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

In the tournament of cocktails, margaritas have to be considered a top seed. Not only do they have a song about them, but they also have a way of life — not all cocktails can claim that. However, if we tied a song this week’s drink it would probably be more fitting if it came from Lynyrd Skynyrd rather than Jimmy Buffet.

That’s because this drink definitely feels more southern rock than island chill. Yes, you have some standard ’rita characters, but you also have some sweet solos that play their own tune.

It all starts with a muddling of the holy trinity of citrus (lemon, lime and orange). Once those get jostled around, Herradura reposado tequila, sweet and sour, triple sec, and lemon-lime soda are added to the shaker.

Then, the 8.0 Richter scale shake takes place and it’s poured into a Mason jar glass (with salt rim or without). For the finishing touch, a float of Chambord (raspberry) liqueur is added and then garnished with a lime wedge.

The result is a well-balanced and not overly sweet gem of a gulp.

Many times, margaritas lean too heavily on the sweet and sour making it feel like it was pulled from a frat party’s punch bowl. Those are the ones headaches (and sometimes good stories) are made from. But here, the citrus seems to kick the tequila in the teeth so it doesn’t get too frisky and then the Chambord comes in like a mediator to make sure everyone plays nice in the sandbox.

Each of the ingredients seem to get their own opportunity to shine, albeit quickly. But like a good band, when they’re all playing together is when they sound the best.

And when they sound the best, the effort is rather simple, man … See how I tied that all together?

Sonney’s BBQ shack is located at 787 Emerald Bay Road in South Lake Tahoe. Learn more at http://www.sonneysbbqchack.com or by calling them at (530) 541-7427.