Lake Tahoe Drink of the Week: South Lake Brewing Co.’s Oof-Duh! DIPA

South Lake Brewing Company’s Oof-Duh! DIPA may have the ABV and name of a double, but it drinks like a single IPA.

Rob Galloway / Lake Tahoe Action

One of the largest components of Tahoe’s nightlife is the mix of countless breweries, bars and restaurants that offer unique drinks difficult to find outside the basin.

In our Drink of the Week segment, we’ll showcase one type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try around the basin.

You got to love a beer with a name like Oof-Duh. Why? It’s just fun to say. And if put it into song verse such as:

Oof-Duh, Oof-Duh

Dompadee Doo

It just may make you as happy as a Charlie in a Chocolate Factory — you’ll know why once you taste it.

While the thought of a double IPA might scare some people off, don’t let it in this case. That, combined with the 8% ABV, definitely lines up to be that big burly bully on the playground.

However, those are just the hard-coated exteriors. Deep down it’s got a heart of IPA gold and drinks much lighter than its heavy-handed façade might indicate.

This IPA has all the feels of a west coast version. Smells (balance between bitter and floral), tastes (hints of grapefruit, lemon an orange) and finish (smooth as a Ray Allen jumper without over-bitterness) all contribute to one of the most pleasurable drinking experiences you’ll have this summer.

Speaking of summer, this beer would complement your golf game to a tee (see what I did there?). However, that 8% could easily be turned up to 11 and have you touring the streets of shank city, so plan accordingly.

If SLBC can perform magic like this (making a double drink more like a single), I’ll throw out the next challenge of cows that give chocolate milk and/or eatable marshmallow pillows. Good day sir!

Learn more about SLBC online at http://www.southlakebeer.com. The taproom is located at 1920 Lake Tahoe Blvd., and is open Mondays through Thursdays 2-9 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays noon-11 p.m., and Sundays noon-9 p.m.