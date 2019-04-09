Lake Tahoe Drink of the Week: South of North Brewing Co.’s Duchess in the Fog

One of the largest components of Tahoe's nightlife is the mix of countless breweries, bars and restaurants that offer unique drinks difficult to find outside the basin.

In our Drink of the Week segment, we'll showcase one type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try around the basin.

While this week's drink may sound more like a Jane Austen novel than a beer, I assure you it's not. However, there is some girl power behind it.

South of North Brewing Company's (formerly Outpost Brewing Co.) Duchess in the Fog is their Pink Boots Blend, which is tied to an international effort to raise the profile of women in brewing. For every pint they serve of their proprietary concoction, $1 is donated to a scholarship going toward the education of women in brewing.

South of North's take on this beer is a New England-style hazy IPA. The result is like a creamy summer stroll down the ol' slip 'n' slide. But not like the one in your uncle's back yard with all the anthill moguls that feels more like a washboard than a slide. I'm talking about the slick-sitter-on-pristine-grass-go-fast model that tires out your kids so hard they pass out at the dinner table. True story.

Anyway, you get a strong citrus hit (think oranges and pineapples) on the nose that carries throughout the entire taste of the beer. The finish here is like Mr. Darcy: smooth. I'm keeping with the Jane Austen references here, people. Stay with me.

The hop level on this golden gem is middle of the road. If they were the Frogger video game, you'd get run over because they're not quite enough to push you to the other side, but they're definitely enough to get you through the lily pads.

At 6.7 percent ABV there's definitely enough pop in here to obstruct your sense and sensibility. See what I did there? My JA game is strong this week.

South of North Brewing Co. is located at 932 Stateline Ave., in South Lake Tahoe, California. For information visit them online at http://www.southofnorthbeer.com.