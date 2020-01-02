Lake Tahoe Drink of the Week: Sprouts Café’s Flu Fighter

This week's Drink of the Week is Sprout's Cafe's Flu Fighter.

Rob Galloway / Lake Tahoe Action

As we ring in the New Year, we’re pulling an audible for the drink of the week. Rather than giving you a tasty adult beverage this week, we’re going to feature a drink that is a great remedy for those of you that may have had too many adult beverages celebrating 2020’s birthday: Sprouts’ Flu Fighter.

Like its germ-fighting name might suggest, this drink has all the bells and whistles (a.k.a. fruits and veggies) to help knock out the winter crud. However, if used to battle the hangover blues felt from staying up too late the past few nights, well, it does a pretty good job getting at that, too.

Now, I’m not a doctor, but the ingredients of this concoction (carrot, orange juice, ginger, lemon, celery, and parsley) all seem like it’s what the doctor would order. If not the doctor, then definitely Bugs Bunny after a night out on the town with Yosemite Sam, Tasmanian Devil and Speedy Gonzales.

If the thought of drinking something that looks like an electric monarch butterfly scares you, think if it more like the perfect color of an ocean sunset – turbo orange. I actually made that color up because nothing rhymes with orange to create a clever Crayola mash-up. But, I digress.

The taste of this drink is very earthy so don’t be surprised if you belt out “I am Groot” after that first sip. In reality, you get a super quick hit from the lemon and then the rest of the ingredients come together for a taste reminiscent of cumin, and ultimately finishing with the celery.

If your body is in need of nourishment, you’ll definitely hear it thank you as it goes down. If you’re trying to knock out (or stay away from) the flu, I hear staying away from the likes of Tweety and Foghorn Leghorn give you a better chance at not catching the bird flu.

Sprouts Café is located at 3123 Harrison Ave. in South Lake Tahoe. For more information, visit them online at sproutscafetahoe.com or by calling them at 530-541-6969.