Lake Tahoe Drink of the Week: Stateline Brewery’s Kiva Cooler

Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

One of the largest components of Tahoe’s nightlife is the mix of countless breweries, bars and restaurants that offer unique drinks difficult to find outside the Basin.

In our Drink of the Week segment, we’ll showcase one type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try around the Lake.

I know, I know. I’m giving you a cocktail that can be found in a brewery — it’s almost sacrilegious. You think that’s nuts, wait until I tell you this cocktail contains wine — then you’ll really pop your cork. But before you do, hear me out.

Yes, this drink contains a hibiscus rose-infused Riesling, which is a white wine with high acidity, making it a perfect Laverne to the Shirley of the Tanqueray 10 gin. It’s that duo that performs so well as the base, it tones down the gin and makes it approachable in a fun, still-summertime sort of way.

The cocktail also includes house-made orange preserves, tonic water, and rose bud, topped off with an orange slice garnish and dried hibiscus. The combined result is a fruity and crisp trip down refreshing lane.

You get a little carbonation from the tonic for a tonsil Jacuzzi before giving way to the sweetness of the wine. The gin is there, but only as the house muscle should the rest of the ingredients get out of hand. Spoiler alert: they never do.

I know the days are getting a little colder here in Tahoe, but that’s no reason to let completely go of summer — at least not quite yet. There’s still plenty of local’s summer left and there’s less Lenny and Squiggys around so you can enjoy the sunshine that much more. This drink will help you do just that.

Stateline Brewery and Restaurant is under new ownership but can be found in the same location: 4118 Lake Tahoe Blvd, in South Lake Tahoe.

For information visit them at http://www.statelinebrewery.com or give them a call at 530-542-9000.