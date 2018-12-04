Lake Tahoe Drink of the Week: Sushi Pier’s Asian Persuasion

One of the largest components of Tahoe's nightlife is the mix of countless breweries, bars and restaurants that offer unique drinks difficult to find outside the basin. In our Drink of the Week segment, we'll showcase one type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try around the basin.

You know how you get excited when you smell that new car smell? Well this week's drink has a similar effect — it's the Asian Persuasion from Sushi Pier. One whiff of this drink and its like that new car smell meets the fun of a Jolly Rancher … on a beach … in the sun … you get the point.

Hana lychee sake, Malibu rum, sweet and sour, and simple syrup give this drink its chemical makeup. If you are one who has not had the pleasure of meeting Mr. Sake, I won't go too deep into specifics here. Let's just say if this is your first introduction, it may be love at first slurp.

That lychee fruit is about as forward as a first date in a lingerie store. It's sweet without being sugary sweet, but it beats that little punching bag in the back of your throat like an Ivan Drago jab session.

That fruit taste nicely gives way to the sweet, then pushes into sour (Captain Obvious says that's the sweet and sour at work), and finishes with that Malibu rum coconut essence.

Although that's the last flavor that lingers, the Malibu is like a hitchhiker that thumbed a ride when you started, but stayed in the back of your truck until you get where you're going — it's back there and you know it, but when the ride is done is when you realize it the most.

This drink would fit in perfectly at the beach in the summertime.

I can imagine I'd need a bag full of tip money for the cabana boy at the ready, 'cause I'd certainly be asking for another … and another.

And probably when you think you've hit your limit, you tell yourself, "ahhh, I can do one more." Is it summer yet?

Sushi Pier is located at 177 U.S. 50, Stateline, Nevada. For information visit tahoesushipier.com.