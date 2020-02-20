Lake Tahoe Drink of the Week: Ten Crows’ Jingle Juice Rum-Fashioned

This week's Drink of the Week is Ten Crows' Jingle Juice Rum-Fashioned.

Rob Galloway / Lake Tahoe Action

One of the largest components of Tahoe’s nightlife is the mix of countless breweries, bars and restaurants that offer unique drinks difficult to find outside the basin.

In our Drink of the Week segment, we’ll showcase one type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try around the basin.

Yes, the holidays might be over, but this week’s drink shows you why the taste of the holidays is so timeless. Actually, if the thought of the holidays brings back memories of rug rats asking you to put together new toys for hours on end, just forget I mentioned it.

The beauty here are the ingredients: Three Roll Estate spiced rum, angostura bitters, house-made cinnamon simple syrup, cranberry juice, garnished with fresh orange and a cinnamon stick. The name of the cocktail tells you exactly what it is – a take on an old fashioned with a merry little twist.

One sniff and you know all the smells and feels, but it comes with a little spunk. Less white elephant gift exchange and more office Christmas party gone wild.

With all those flavors that ring so true to the year-end season of giving, how does it keep itself from going down that road and being just another holiday cocktail? I don’t know. It just does. You just have to trust me.

The ingredients play so well off of each other that the taste you get will surprise you. None of the elements fight each other to get ahead, which plays well for the drinker.

You get a little spice, a hit of citrus, a little sweet, and then a clever twist of a finish that leaves you feeling warm like the first time your head hits that bedtime pillow. No spoiler alert here, though. If you want to know that twist you’ll have to see the ending for yourself.

In the middle of winter when Mother Nature is teasing you to think about spring, fight the urge and get your mind back in the winter game – we still need snow. And wouldn’t you know it; I know a drink that can help with that.

Ten Crows BBQ is located at 4011 Lake Tahoe Blvd. in South Lake Tahoe and serving up happy hour from 2-5 p.m. daily. For more information visit them online at 10crows.com or by phone at 530-539-4064.