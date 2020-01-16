Lake Tahoe Drink of the Week: the Community Speakeasy’s Nuts and Berries

This week's Drink of the Week is the Community Speakeasy’s Nuts and Berries.

Rob Galloway / Lake Tahoe Action

One of the largest components of Tahoe’s nightlife is the mix of countless breweries, bars and restaurants that offer unique drinks difficult to find outside the basin.

In our Drink of the Week segment, we’ll showcase one type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try around the basin.

I bet if you were invited to a cocktail party at the home of the famous Shari’s Berries, this week’s drink would probably be dancing around the party trays and getting served to guests. If that’s actually a thing, I want an invite, Shari.

Regardless, if you’re no stranger to the slopes, this drink might sound familiar to you – although here, it’s much craftier.

It all starts with a muddling of fresh blackberries and cream (half and half). A mix of Chambord and Frangelico gets a little shake, shake, shake from KC and the Sunshine Band and then it’s all strained into an ice-cold glass. Add freshly shaved nutmeg and a skewered blackberry, and voila.

Diving in for the first sip, the nutmeg smell is a nice homage to the woods surrounding Tahoe. And it just gets better from there.

It drinks super creamy with the berries there to lighten everything up. The Frangelico adds chocolate-y notes to the mix as if you’re almost slurping a boozy, berry, nutty, chocolate mile shake. Yeah, I know it’s not the most creative description, but it’s truth personified.

If that description doesn’t do it for you, what about a super creamy vanilla version of a flourless chocolate cake with macerated berries? Better?

Either way the hazelnut and hints of vanilla and dark chocolate mixed with the fresh berries and berry liqueur make this essentially a blackberry-hazelnut Alexander. And if you know Alexander, you know he’s great.

The Community Speakeasy is located inside The Social House at 1001 Heavenly Village Way No. 3 – or is it? Ask about the secret freezer but come prepared for the secret handshake and knock for entrance into the location. Or maybe just call 530-539-4746 for details.