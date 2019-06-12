Lake Tahoe Drink of the Week: The Loft’s Blue Horizons

The Loft’s Blue Horizons consists of blueberry-infused Tahoe Blue vodka, aquavit liqueur, cardamom-hibiscus cordial, lemon juice, Bolivar bitters, club soda and fresh blueberries, with a hibiscus flower skewer placed on the rim.

Rob Galloway / Lake Tahoe Action

It was only a matter of time before a cocktail came along and reminded me of my childhood.

Not because I was chugging beer on the sidelines of the grade school hopscotch game or slurping down a margarita on the groomed granules of the playground sandbox, but because this week’s drink reminds me of that Juicy Juice box sitting in my lunch pail ­— a much better grown up version, of course.

If that description has you timid on trying this out because you’ve spent way too much time mixing those aforementioned juice boxes and vodka when you were young and broke (hey, we’ve all been there), one quick look at the ingredients of The Loft’s Blue Horizons should change that thinking.

Blueberry-infused Tahoe Blue vodka, aquavit liqueur, cardamom-hibiscus cordial, lemon juice, Bolivar bitters, club soda and fresh blueberries make up the drink, and an edible hibiscus flower skewer is placed on the rim to top it off.

With those ingredients you can probably guess earthy and floral smells, but there’s also a very faint hint of anise. That very slight licorice flavor does permeate into the drink, but it never makes it way to the front of the line — that’s reserved for the other ingredients. They peel back the layers one by one to let each other shine and the fresh blueberries give it a feel like you’re diving into a dessert fruit crumble.

While you could consider this a complex take on the popular summer drink of vodka, soda with a splash of cran, that would be like comparing the Sacramento River to Lake Tahoe. One’s beautiful, and, well, one isn’t.

I’ll leave it to you to decide which one the Blue Horizon is.

The Loft opens daily at 5 p.m., and is located at 1001 Heavenly Village Way. Learn more online at http://www.thelofttahoe.com or call 530-523-8024.