Lake Tahoe Drink of the Week: The Loft’s Sim Sala Bim

The Loft’s Sim Sala Bim consist of Corralejo Reposado tequila, Cointreu orange liqueur, mango-mint puree, jalapeno-agave syrup, and Thai spice bitters.

Rob Galloway / Lake Tahoe Action

One of the largest components of Tahoe’s nightlife is the mix of countless breweries, bars and restaurants that offer unique drinks difficult to find outside the basin.

In our Drink of the Week segment, we’ll showcase one type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try around the basin.

Forewarning: Things may get a little naughty this week. I can’t help it. This cocktail is super sexy and the only way to describe it is to get a little frisky.

Summer is the playground for the margarita. And while most margaritas will have you conjuring up beaches of Mexico, this one is more like bringing a beach to the streets of Shanghai.

Corralejo Reposado tequila, Cointreu orange liqueur, mango-mint puree, jalapeno-agave syrup, and Thai spice bitters are the band members playing the song here. A Szechuan pepper sea salt rim adds to the chorus and is the first note to hit your lips but is the last thing you taste, punctuating a perfect sip.

Like the angel and devil on your shoulders, this drink starts out like sweet loving and then wants to get a little nasty. That little bite that comes through is like the kind of bite you want in the bedroom — playful, painful and fantastic all at the same time.

Perhaps the taste that stands out the most is the mango puree. That sweet contradiction to the spicy ingredients is what star-crossed lover stories are made of. However, if this drink were one of those stories, the ending would be more like “Pretty Woman” than “Romeo & Juliet.”

While this cocktail is far from its more risqué-named sister, the “Sex on the Beach,” it may very well provoke it. However, given the recent crackdown on nude beaches in Tahoe, you may want to consume this indoors.

The Loft opens daily at 5 p.m., and is located at 1001 Heavenly Village Way. Learn more online at http://www.thelofttahoe.com or call 530-523-8024.