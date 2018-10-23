Lake Tahoe Drink of the Week: The Loft’s Trick or Treat

One of the largest components of Tahoe's nightlife is the mix of countless breweries, bars and restaurants that offer unique drinks difficult to find outside the basin. In our Drink of the Week segment, we'll showcase one type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try around the basin.

This week, break out your Michael Myers mask and get ready for Halloween. The Loft's Trick or Treat cocktail is sure to be a better choice than the year-old Tootsie Roll you'll wind up plucking out of your kid's candy bag. C'mon … you know you do it.

Actually, this drink is somewhat reminiscent of a candy bar, although it's never sweet. Think of it like a mellow pumpkin spice Butterfinger that's been boozing it up while raking some leaves on a crisp autumn day. If that doesn't scream fall, then you have no imagination.

The criminals in this liquid lineup are Martell V.S. cognac, Mozart pumpkin spice, maple liqueur and orange bitters. It's then topped off with a torched marshmallow buoy.

I'm sure if you're one who likes your mallow on the burnt side, they could probably oblige.

The drink never lets out its inner alcohol lion. It's very smooth throughout and never gives that burning sensation some drinks overloaded with booze can give.

It is the first thing you taste, but it quickly tiptoes into its spice base. If this cocktail was a Spice Girl, we may call it Boozy Spice — and she would instantly be my favorite.

As the spice circles the wagons on your taste buds it ends up with an almost chocolate aftertaste. I know, I know. There's no chocolate flavor in it so how does that happen?

Well, my friends, they don't call it the "Trick or Treat" for nothing.

The Loft opens daily at 5 p.m., and is located at 1001 Heavenly Village Way. Learn more online at http://www.thelofttahoe.com or call 530-523-8024.