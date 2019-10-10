Lake Tahoe Drink of the Week: The Naked Fish’s Down Under

The Down Under at Naked Fish is nothing but a good time.

Rob Galloway / Lake Tahoe Action

One of the largest components of Tahoe’s nightlife is the mix of countless breweries, bars and restaurants that offer unique drinks difficult to find outside the basin.

In our Drink of the Week segment, we’ll showcase one type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try around the basin.

If you’re in the mood for something light and refreshing, then this week’s drink definitely speaks-a your language. The Down Under at the Naked Fish takes you where women glow and men plunder. Not really, but just saying it makes you want to sing the tune so I had to try to get it stuck in your head somehow.

The mates in this cocktail consist of Tahoe Blue vodka, passion fruit, kiwi, orange, and ginger beer. Throw in an orange slice garnish and a sliver of lavender and not only do you have a tasty beverage, but a pretty one, to boot.

Like a parent in a no-kid zone, this drink is fun. The citrus mixed with the ginger beer makes for a very sparkly and zingy sip. The lavender petals are quite subtle — just enough to give you a hint, but never giving away the secret that it’s right under your nose.

If I were to give a comparison on this drink I would say it’s like a high-brow mimosa — gives you all the feels of the morning drink, but packs much more flavor. I guess if you wanted, you could call this an afternoon or dinner mimosa — which just sounds like a good time.

Either way, like a grown-up on a playground, this cocktail will have you swinging from the monkey bars like you were 10 years old — figuratively of course. If it were literal, I’m sure you wouldn’t be able to finish your sushi before you were thrown out on your backside. In that instance, you’d better run, you’d better take cover.

One way or another, I’m gonna get you to sing the song.

The Naked Fish is located at 3940 Lake Tahoe Blvd., in South Lake Tahoe, California. They’re open from 5 p.m. to close Monday-Friday and noon to close Saturday and Sunday.

For information, visit http://www.thenakedfish.com or call 530-541-3474.