Lake Tahoe Drink of the Week: The Naked Fish’s The Hive

One of the largest components of Tahoe's nightlife is the mix of countless breweries, bars and restaurants that offer unique drinks difficult to find outside the basin.

In our Drink of the Week segment, we'll showcase one type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try around the basin.

Word on the street is this week's drink (The Hive from The Naked Fish) is what ultimately drove Winnie the Pooh to spending his nights at AA swapping stories with Barney Gumble and Rick Sanchez. Hey, it's just what I heard.

It would make sense, though. At first peek it's hard not to notice the simple beauty of an impaled piece of honeycomb dangling over alcohol with a sprig of rosemary whispering sweet nothings into your nostrils.

But there it sits, with that sweet nectar oozing ever so slowly into the glass. I may have shed a tear typing that, although it could have been drool, but either way …

Now, about the cocktail: it makes its living from Bulleit bourbon, lemon and ginger bitters. The "Pooh" crack comes locally from HalleluYah Honey and the rosemary comes from her baby … Just seeing if you were paying attention.

Recommended Stories For You

When shimmying its way down the throat slide, you get a slight hint of the herb, but it definitely plays like elevator music (only there to keep you company). The real chorus comes together after the first hint of lemon mixes with the bourbon. It's like a fun game of tetherball where nobody wins but the string keeps wrapping around both sides, dancing between people.

Well in this case you, the drinker, win because of how delicious this drink finishes. The bourbon comes back at the end to send it over the top like Daniel LaRusso pulling out the crane technique to beat Johnny Lawrence. Banzai!

The Naked Fish is located at 3940 Lake Tahoe Blvd., in South Lake Tahoe, California. It is open from 5 p.m. to close Monday – Friday and noon to close Saturday and Sunday.

For information, visit them online at http://www.thenakedfish.com or call 530-541-3474.