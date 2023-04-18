Lake Tahoe Earth Week: Climate action Tuesday
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Lake Tahoe Earth Week’s daily challenges continue with Climate Action Tuesday. In Tahoe, we are seeing the effects of global climate change firsthand with this season’s extreme weather. Ever wonder how your actions impact our changing climate? Celebrate Earth Week by completing these easy activities to reduce your carbon footprint.
Ride Your Bike — Get your bikes out and get ready for Tahoe Bike Month in June. Learn how to prep your bike for the 2023 season, and sign up for the bike path cleanup on June 1. Learn more about bike month at https://www.tahoebike.org/bike-month/.
Calculate Your Carbon Footprint — A carbon footprint calculates how much greenhouse gas (including carbon dioxide and methane) is generated by our actions and lifestyle. The average carbon footprint for a person in the United States is 16 tons, one of the highest rates in the world. Head to takecaretahoe.org to calculate your carbon footprint and see if there are any changes you can make to lower your global impact.
Eat a Vegetarian Meal — Tahoe is home to a plethora of wonderful restaurants with great vegetarian options. Support a local restaurant or try a new vegetarian recipe at home. By replacing meat and dairy with protein-filled plant-based options such as nuts, beans, and lentils, you can help reduce the amount of water, land, and other natural resources used to produce your meal.
Write to Your Representative or Newspaper — Let your elected representatives know that climate change is important to you and how you would like them to vote on climate-related policies. Your voice matters.
End your Tahoe Earth Week fun by joining us at our Earth Day Festival from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at Lake Tahoe Community College. Learn more at southtahoeearthday.org
The Tahoe Earth Day Foundation, a non-profit organization, formed to educate the general public regarding the Lake Tahoe and Truckee region’s unique beauty and how to preserve and protect it. The means of providing such education include, but are not limited to, regional Earth Day festivals that include environmental and educational booths with focus areas on watershed health, forest health, water conservation, pollution prevention, alternative energy and waste management.
