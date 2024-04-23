Lake Tahoe Earth Week – Tahoe Tap Tuesday

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Lake Tahoe Earth Week’s daily challenges continue with Tahoe Tap Tuesday. In Tahoe, we’re proud of our delicious Tahoe Tap, and there’s no better way to celebrate Earth Day than completing these three easy water-loving activities.

Drink Tahoe Tap – Lake Tahoe provides some of the finest drinking water in the world to your home, restaurant, or business. So, kick the bottled water habit and drink from the tap. Refilling your reusable bottle is better than bottled water when it comes to people’s health, wallets, and the environment. Learn where you can refill at takecaretahoe.org/water-stations. The world’s best water is right at your fingertips. Go ahead, turn it on!

Your Dog, Your Doody – Tahoe is a dog’s paradise with endless trails and cool fresh water, but dog waste is creating big problems with water clarity. Many towns in Lake Tahoe get their drinking water straight from the lake. As a responsible pet owner, be sure to pick up after our furry friends. Remember, ‘If it’s your dog, it’s your doody.’

Learn about the Plastic Water Bottle Ban – Single-use plastics are a significant source of waste and pollution due to the volume produced and the time they stick around after their short, useful life ends. Simply, water in plastic bottles is trucked up, and every bottle left outside breaks into tiny toxic pieces. Those microplastics contaminate the environment in a process that scientists call ‘gross.’ Learn more at cityofslt.us/plasticwaste.

End your Tahoe Earth Week fun by joining us at our Earth Day Festival on Saturday, April 27 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Lake Tahoe Community College. Learn more at southtahoeearthday.org

Thank you to the South Tahoe Earth Day Festival Sponsors: Lake Tahoe Community College South Tahoe Public Utility District, South Tahoe Refuse, Pay It Forward Project, Edgewood Companies, Heavenly Mountain Resort, Tahoe Water Suppliers Association, Tahoe Regional Planning Agency, and Liberty Utilities.

The Tahoe Earth Day Foundation, a non-profit organization, formed to educate the general public regarding the Lake Tahoe and Truckee region’s unique beauty and how to preserve and protect it. The means of providing such education include, but are not limited to, regional Earth Day festivals that include environmental and educational booths with focus areas on watershed health, forest health, water conservation, pollution prevention, alternative energy and waste management.