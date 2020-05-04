Lake Tahoe, El Dorado roadwork through Saturday
Lake Tahoe Basin and El Dorado County roadwork schedule through May 9.
LONG-TERM PROJECTS
U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County): Work continues on a $5.2 million project to upgrade metal beam guardrail and construct concrete barriers at 89 locations from the Red Hawk Undercrossing to 1.9 miles west of the junction with State Route 89 in Meyers. Completion is expected in late spring 2020. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
May 4-8
U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County): Work has resumed on a $14.1 million project to replace the Echo Summit Sidehill Viaduct, located 7 miles west of South Lake Tahoe. This project is replacing the current bridge, built in 1939, with a new structure to meet current design and safety standards. Completion is expected by this fall. For more information, visit way2tahoe.com No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County): Work has resumed on a $52.8 million project from the “Y” intersection at State Route 89 to the Trout Creek Bridge in South Lake Tahoe. This project is building new drainage systems to collect and treat stormwater runoff, rebuilding curbs, gutters and sidewalks, widening the highway to allow for bike lanes and resurfacing the roadway. Work is expected to be complete in June.
U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County) from B Street to the Trout Creek Bridge: Eastbound and westbound motorists can expect alternating lane closures at various locations throughout the project from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday for striping work.
SHORT-TERM PROJECTS
U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County) from Navaho Drive in Meyers to F Street in South Lake Tahoe: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control at various locations from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday for a crack-sealing operation.
U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County) from Upper Truckee Road in Meyers to Friday Avenue in South Lake Tahoe: Motorists can expect intermittent full highway closures at various locations from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday for water testing work.
Unexpected schedule changes may occur. For current information on roadwork, delays, road conditions and emergency closures, call the voice-activated Caltrans Highway Information Network at 1-800-427-7623 or visit Caltrans’ “Quick map” website.
Source: Caltrans
