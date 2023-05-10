Lake Tahoe Environment Science Magnet School sends teachers to climate conference

A team of teachers from the magnet school recently went to a climate conference in Temecula.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Lake Tahoe Environmental Science Magnet School is proud to announce that a team of dedicated and passionate teachers recently attended the School Climate Conference 2023 in Temecula.

The conference was focused on promoting positive relationships, school climate and culture, and safety for all students.

The Magnet School team of educators who attended the conference, composed of teachers from various grade levels, our elementary site counselors,and principal, is excited to expand their knowledge and share their insights with their colleagues, students, and community.

The conference offered a unique opportunity for the team to learn from experts in the field of education and to gain valuable insights into the latest research and best practices for creating a positive school culture. The team attended workshops and sessions that focused on topics such as building positive relationships, addressing student trauma, promoting equity and inclusion, and creating a safe and welcoming environment for all students.

“We are thrilled to have had the opportunity to attend the School Climate Conference 2023,” said Joel Dameral, principal of LTESMS. “Our team of educators is committed to creating a positive and inclusive school environment for all of our students, and this conference has provided us with the tools and strategies we need to achieve that goal.”

LTESMS is a public community school in South Lake Tahoe, California, dedicated to providing students with a rigorous academic education. The school prides itself on offering an academic curriculum that focuses on hands-on, engaging learning, while also promoting a positive, safe, and inclusive school culture.

