Lake Tahoe Environmental Science School of Meyers hosts Inaugural STEAM Challenge

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Lake Tahoe Environmental Science School of Meyers announced the successful completion of its first-ever school-wide STEAM Challenge, where students from Kindergarten to 5th grade joined forces with buddy classes to construct a safe critter crossing for the protection of local wildlife.

The STEAM Challenge, an initiative aimed at fostering collaboration, creativity, and critical thinking, brought together the young minds of Lake Tahoe Environmental Science School of Meyers to address an important ecological concern: the safety of animals crossing roads in the area. With the region’s abundant wildlife and increased traffic, the need for a secure pathway for critters became a pressing issue.

Under the guidance of teachers and mentors, students were divided into interdisciplinary teams, pooling their talents in STEAM to design and construct a solution that would ensure the safe passage of animals from one side of the road to the other.

Students from Kindergarten to 5th grade joined forces to construct a safe critter crossing for the protection of local wildlife. Provided

Through the collaborative efforts of the buddy classes, students combined their knowledge and skills to construct functional critter crossing models. The innovative designs include imaginative wildlife-friendly features such as natural vegetation, gradual slopes, and appropriate fencing to guide animals to the designated crossing areas.

Principal Joel Dameral, expressed great pride in the students’ accomplishment, stating, “The STEAM Challenge exemplifies the values we instill in our students, building cross grade level relationships between students and staff, encouraging them to become environmentally responsible citizens and creative problem solvers. It is inspiring to witness our young learners collaborate and apply their skills to address real-world challenges.”

In addition to promoting teamwork and ecological awareness, the STEAM Challenge enhanced the students’ understanding of various scientific concepts, engineering principles, and artistic expression. Through this hands-on experience, the students gained valuable skills and knowledge that will undoubtedly serve them well in their academic and personal pursuits.

The completion of the critter crossing project marks a significant milestone for the school, showcasing the school’s commitment to environmental stewardship and the importance of integrating STEAM education into the curriculum.

Lake Tahoe Environmental Science School of Meyers is grateful to all the teachers, PTA, and LTESMS staff who supported the STEAM Challenge.