Lake Tahoe Epic Curling celebrates 10 years with special public events

Lake Tahoe Epic Curling is celebrating its 10th anniversary with special events through January.

Provided

STATELINE, Nev. — Lake Tahoe Epic Curling was founded in January of 2013, 10 years ago, and to celebrate, the club is hosting events that will be open to the public throughout January.

The roots of the club actually started a few years earlier, with occasional curling sessions at the South Tahoe Ice Arena. This quickly grew into a passionate group of weekly curlers. In 2019, the club built a brand new dedicated curling facility in the basement of the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency building in Stateline. The club now offers a variety of sessions throughout the week, including league play, pick-up games, a morning coffee session, and learn-to-curls for new curlers.

While the club has a local feel and focus, LTEC has hosted a number of top curling athletes. Olympians, NCAA champions, and international curlers from India, Israel, Mexico, and Scotland have all graced the Tahoe curling ice.

“Curling is a unique sport in that you can go play in a bonspiel (tournament), and you might end up playing against an Olympian. After the game, everyone sits down together for broomstacking, which means socializing over beverages and snacks,” said Club President Shelley Morassutti.

To celebrate the 10-year anniversary, LTEC is hosting several upcoming events:

An Open House from noon-3:30 Sunday, Jan. 22. People are invited to stop by the club, take a short tour, and even come out on the ice to give curling a try. No registration is necessary.

A 3-night learn-to-curl series. Learn all the basics of curling from experienced instructors, play games, and enjoy broomstacking. There are two upcoming series from 6-8 p.m. Jan. 23, 30, and Feb. 6, and again in February. Register online at the club website, cost is $100/person for all three weeks.

They are launching a Youth Curling Program. The first session is from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31. Students in grades 9-12 will be eligible to play initially, with younger ages to be added in the future.

The “Wine and Chocolate 1-Day Bonspiel.” This event is open to current and new members, and will take place on Saturday, Feb. 11.

Information on these special events and club membership is available at Laketahoecurling.com , or by calling 860-830-2726.