Lake Tahoe Fellowship hosting free egg hunt Saturday rain or shine

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A free Easter Egg Hunt will take place rain or shine Saturday afternoon in South Lake Tahoe.

The Lake Tahoe Christian Fellowship will host an Easter Egg hunt and dash in their parking lot from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, April 16, at 3580 Blackwood Road.

The event is for kids 17 and under and there will be more than 4,000 eggs to find with special treats inside.

The free event will also feature Ever After Productions Princesses, crafts and face painting.