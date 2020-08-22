Lake Tahoe crews reassigned to largest fire complex in California

Lake Tahoe-Truckee fire crews worked on the Loyalton Fire for several days before being reassigned.

Provided / SLTFR

With the Loyalton Fire now over half way contained, South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue, North Tahoe, Lake Valley and Truckee fire protection districts and Fallen Leaf Fire have been reassigned to the largest wildfire in California, the Santa Clara Lightning Complex.

The SCU Lightning Complex is approximately 20 separate fires broken into three zones, the Canyon, Deer and Calaveras zones.

Overall, about 12,000 firefighters are battling nearly two dozen major fires and complexes in the state.

Since the lightning siege started on Saturday, Aug. 15, there have been nearly 12,000 lightning strikes that have caused more than 560 new wildfires, most of which have been contained due to aggressive firefighting, officials said. Those fires have burned over 771,00 acres in total.

Officials say a warming trend is likely and gusty winds are expected in the Eastern Sierra, elevating the fire danger.

Officials are monitoring the weather closely as lightning is expected to return Sunday night through Tuesday across Northern California.

Since Jan. 1, Cal Fire has responded to over 5,600 wildfires.

In a joint effort across the Tahoe Basin, a ban on any open burning, including bonfires or campfires went into effect Friday and will be enforced with extinguishment, citations and fines.

Officials say fire resources are spread thin across the state due to the massive amount of fires.

Report backyard fires to 530-542-6110.

Officials say the recent spike in wildfire activity is an important reminder for residents to take steps to prevent sparking a wildfire. Having an evacuation plan, a supply kit, and important paperwork will make it easier when it is time to go. Learn more at http://www.ReadyForWildfire.org.