Firefighters quickly squash pair of lightning caused blazes at Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A pair of lightning caused fires over the past couple of days at Lake Tahoe were quickly extinguished by fast-acting firefighters before they could expand.

The first was the Basin 3 Fire on Luther Pass on the South Shore and the second was the Basin 1 Fire near Ward Peak on the West Shore. They both started during the thunderstorms that passed through the region early Monday morning.

Both fires were kept to one-tenth of an acre and contained.

Nevada Division of Forestry assisted with helicopter water drops on the Basin 3 Fire, according to Lisa Herron of the U.S. Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit.

LTBMU Engine 341 and Crew 45 helped contain the Luther Pass blaze.