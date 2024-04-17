Lake Tahoe foot fondler gets 20 years

Imagine it’s the Fourth of July weekend and you’ve just arrived at your favorite vacation spot with your family. You unpack and settle everyone in to what will be your sanctuary for the next few days. As you head to bed, you smile thinking about all the happy memories that are about to be made. Suddenly, you’re jolted awake by an intruder standing over you and happiness, sanctuary, and celebration are replaced with fear.

That was the reality for three survivors of the Lake Tahoe foot fondler.

Mark Anthony Gonzales, 27 was sentenced Tuesday to 48-120 months on two counts of residential burglary.

Between July 1-3 Gonzales entered two Stateline resort condominiums through the screen doors and stood over the foot of the women’s beds and rubbed their feet. When the women woke up and confronted the man, he fled.

“I will never forget how he crawled on the floor after he touched me in my most vulnerable state,” said one of the survivors.

Another survivor’s husband spoke on her behalf.

“Since he broke into our room that morning, she has not been the same,” he said. “She is up at every bump in the night.”

He said he’s spent hundreds of dollars on security camera’s around their home so his wife can feel a sense of safety again.

“This is one of those incidents you hear about and don’t think will ever happen to you, but it did,” he said. “These incidents have always been her worst nightmare and it became true for her.”

Gonzales made national news when the incident occurred.

In an interview with an investigator during his arrest, Gonzales said he discovered a foot fetish and decided to act on it during the Fourth of July weekend and after having a few drinks.