Lake Tahoe Golf Course opens for season on Tuesday

STATELINE, Nev. — Golf courses are thawing out and the season has arrived in the Lake Tahoe Basin.

Lake Tahoe Golf Course is opening for the season on Tuesday, April 26, with Edgewood Tahoe to follow on Thursday, May 12, and then the Championship and Mountain courses in Incline Village opening on Friday, May 13, and Friday, May 20, respectively.

Lake Tahoe Golf Course will open for walking players only due to wet, early season conditions. Course officials will evaluate the cart situation every day.

Special early season rates will be $45 for the general public and $25 for Player’s Club members.

When carts get the OK to be used, rates will climb to $65 and $40.

For more information, visit LTGC’s newly-designed website .