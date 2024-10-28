Lake Tahoe Golf Course remains open through winter with sports simulators
MEYERS, Calif. – The Lake Tahoe Golf Course usually closes down for the winter save for private events, but this winter the course is trying something new.
“We’re going to keep it going with simulators,” General Manager Kevin Sommerfeld says, who explains the golf simulator business is currently booming.
Starting Nov. 1 at the course’s clubhouse, golfers can keep their swing dialed in with the simulators. Sommerfeld explains, these simulators aren’t just for golfers, but provide something for the whole family with bowling, baseball, soccer, football, hockey and zombie dodgeball.
He hopes the new endeavor provides something extra for community families to do after dark or tourists who just got off the mountain.
“Down here in Meyers,” he says, “there’s always been a demand or an appetite for something to do that that families don’t have to go clear down to the state line to do it.”
The price to play a simulator is $60 per hour, not per person. Memberships are available for $50 per month which provides the simulator at half the cost and includes discounts on food and beverages.
The last day for golf is Oct. 31, weather permitting. Starting Nov. 1., the simulators will be available Thursday to Monday, from 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
The restaurant and bar will be open for lunch and dinner.
The golf course is offering the simulators only for the winter and plans on taking them down in April when golf course reopens.
The course is located at 2500 Emerald Bay Road South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150.
