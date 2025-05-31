Lake Tahoe inspectors intercept vessel with Golden Mussels

Invasive golden mussels are viewed at California Department of Water Resources labs in West Sacramento, Yolo County, California.

Xavier Mascareñas / California Department of Water Resources

LAKE TAHOE, Nev./Calif. — Lake Tahoe watercraft inspectors on Friday identified highly invasive golden mussels on a vessel at the Alpine Meadows, Calif. inspection station. This is the first interception of the new invasive species by Lake Tahoe watercraft inspectors since their first detection in North America in the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta in October, 2024.

“Golden mussels pose an extreme threat to Lake Tahoe and the waters of the region and it is critical that everyone stay vigilant and always Clean, Drain, and Dry all watercraft and equipment when visiting new areas,” said Dennis Zabaglo, aquatic invasive species program manager for the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency (TRPA). “We are fortunate to have such highly trained inspectors and committed partners at marinas and boat ramps, but protecting the waters of the Tahoe Region from the spread of aquatic invasive species takes all of us.”

A golden mussel attached to the propeller shaft of the vessel that had been in the Sacramento River Delta just days earlier. Golden mussels can survive up to 10 days out of water. Credit: Tahoe Regional Planning Agency

TRPA and Tahoe Resource Conservation District (Tahoe RCD), which manage the Lake Tahoe Watercraft Inspection Program, strengthened inspection procedures in March in response to the golden mussel discovery just a few hours away from the Tahoe Basin. The agencies added mandatory decontaminations to the required inspection process for all visiting motorized watercraft entering Lake Tahoe, Fallen Leaf Lake, and Echo Lake.

Inspectors at the Alpine Meadows station conducted an initial decontamination of the 65-foot vessel. It will be held under quarantine under California Department of Fish and Wildlife regulations until the vessel is deemed risk-free. Watercraft Inspection Program managers are also coordinating with Nevada Division of Wildlife and other state agencies and continue to share information on all detections with agencies in both states and the western U.S.

As new threats to Lake Tahoe emerge, the emphasis on following Clean, Drain, Dry protocols remains for all boaters, paddlers , anglers, and beachgoers. Golden mussels are not in Lake Tahoe, and following Clean, Drain, Dry protocols will reduce the risk of invasion, according to Tahoe RCD Aquatic Invasive Species Program Manager Chris Killian.

“With the support of boaters and paddlers, we have kept Lake Tahoe safe from many invasive species, but the survivability of golden mussel and their proximity to Tahoe make them a greater threat than other aquatic invasive species,” Killian said. “The Lake Tahoe inspection program has become a national model because it is so comprehensive. The move to mandatory decontaminations this year was a crucial step to continue protecting the waters of the Tahoe Region for all to enjoy.”

Since their discovery in the Port of Stockton, Calif., golden mussels have been detected as far south as Bakersfield through connected water systems. Areas outside the Tahoe Region have responded to the threat by standing up prevention programs, temporary waterbody closures, and 30-day quarantine periods in some areas.

About Golden Mussels

The golden mussel is a small, yellowish-brown shellfish that can reproduce rapidly in a range of habitats. It is likened to quagga mussel, an invasive species that the Lake Tahoe inspection program has successfully kept out of Lake Tahoe since its beginning in 2008. Like quagga mussels, golden mussels can encrust boats, piers, rocks, and pipes, but golden mussels can tolerate a broader range of habitats and can reproduce faster, making them more of a threat. If introduced, golden mussels could irreversibly harm Lake Tahoe’s recreation, water quality, and native ecosystem.

Visit TahoeBoatInspections.com for inspection information, appointments, and to learn how to prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species. Program staff can be reached by email to AIS@TRPA.gov , or by calling (888) 824-6267. For media inquiries, contact Jeff Cowen , TRPA Public Information Officer, at 775-589-5278.