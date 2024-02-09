Lake Tahoe Lakers come home, ‘must win’ six games left

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif., – Lake Tahoe Community College is partnering with the Lake Tahoe Lakers hockey team for LTCC Night on Friday, February 9, 2024 at 7 p.m., at the Tahoe Ice Arena, located at 1176 Rufus Allen Blvd., South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150.

Superintendent/President Jeff DeFranco will conduct the ceremonial puck drop at 7:30 p.m., and current LTCC student Lina Caro Flores will sing the National Anthem.

Coming off a four-game series last Thursday against the Long Beach Shredders followed up with Fri-Sun against the San Diego Sabres the Lake Tahoe Lakers went 2-2 on the trip bringing the new record to 18 wins 19 loses and three loses in overtime.

This weekend, at home, the team seeks three wins against the Las Vegas Thunderbirds.

“Everything is must win,” according to assistant coach Andrew Radke, the last six games must be won in order to make the playoffs.

The Lake Tahoe Lakers will travel for their last match up against the Bakersfield Roughnecks February 23 – 25.

During this weekend’s home series there will be a raffle to raise funds for the Classified Employee Senate Student Scholarship. All proceeds will go towards this scholarship which assists current LTCC students in their educational journey.

Lake Tahoe Lakers fans cheer on the team during a game. Provided

Raffle tickets will be sold, cash only: $5 dollars each or Five for $20.

Game tickets will be sold for $10 at the door with free entry for children under 10 years old.

For more information on the Lake Tahoe Lakers visit https://laketahoelakers.com/

For more questions regarding LTCC Classified Employee Senate, email Emily Shaw at eshaw@ltcc.edu .